Robot featuring Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead received a lot of attention, and even international audiences too praised the movie and its concept. From music, visual effects and acting everything was praised. However, before the two actors came on board, director Shankar had roped in Shah Rukh Khan to play the lead, along with Priyanka Chopra as the female lead. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Advertisement

Originally titled Enthiran in Tamil, the film also stars Danny Denzongpa in the negative role, along with Santhanam and Karunas in supporting roles. In the 2015 sequel, the South superstar reprised his character, while Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson were new cast members.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wasn’t the first choice of Shankar for Robot but it was Kamal Haasan and Preity Zinta. The filmmaker had even started working on the film in 1999. During the same time, the director got busy with Nayak and decided to postpone the shoot of his sci-fi film. Soon when Shankar wanted to resume, the actors got busy.

Shankar didn’t lose hope and later approached Shah Rukh Khan and the actor instantly came on board as he loved the script. Soon two of them started working together while SRK decided to give his few inputs, although the filmmaker agreed with some points but he was adamant to make the film in his own way. On the other hand, the director was in talks with a Hollywood studio for VFX, but SRK wanted CG done using his studio Red Chillies.

Even that didn’t go well with the filmmaker and soon the project was cancelled again and the two artists decided to collaborate on some other project. However, the director wasn’t ready to shelve the project as he made a few changes to the script and later he approached Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who agreed to do the film.

After the release of Robot, Shah Rukh Khan was asked if he ever wanted Shankar to shoot his superhero film Ra.One. SRK denied this and told Taran Adarsh for Talking Cinema, “Due to several date issues and his system of filmmaking being different. He makes a film in 2 years but I think as a producer that I want to complete a film in one go. I spoke to Shankar about completing the film in one go but he said, ‘I make one than I change’. So I told him, sir we are friends and I even worked a bit on the film, have some files here.”

“I was very excited about the VFX film and Robot is a beautiful film. I had approached Priyanka for the film and she gave us the dates for 3 months despite doing ‘Fashion’. Shankar said that this film will get developed while it is being made because it has new things so I am not ready to make it in one go. So I said sir we will do some other thing. I am very happy that he made such a wonderful film,” Shah Rukh concluded.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more throwback stories.

Must Read: Is Kareena Kapoor Khan Pregnant? This Fan Picture From London Hints At The Same, Her Clever Poses For Insta Pics Spark The Rumours

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram