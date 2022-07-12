Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are one of the closest buddies in the Bollywood industry. They have stood with each other during their highs and lows. However, there was a time, when the two were not on talking terms due to their personal issues. For years, their differences grew and in an old interview, the Dabangg star even said that SRK is not his girlfriend. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

For the unversed, their ego clashed while they were at Katrina Kaif’s birthday bash on July 16, 2008, who was reportedly Salman’s girlfriend during the time. Later, the Radhe star became close with Aamir Khan, however, he broke up with Kat soon after.

Coming back to the topic, a few years after Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s heated argument, the Partner star claimed he and SRK can never be friends again. While sitting for an interview with Komal Nahata, in his show, ETC Bollywood Business in 2010, Salman was asked about his old friend and if he ever misses him.

Replying to the question, Salman Khan said, “Shah Rukh meri girlfriend nahi thi… apni purani girlfriend ko miss nahi karta, Shah Rukh ko kyun karunga? (Shah Rukh was not my girlfriend… I don’t miss my ex-girlfriends for that matter, why will I miss him?).”

Talking more about it, he said, “Shah Rukh and I don’t talk anymore. We had a misunderstanding and parted ways… There is no chance of Shah Rukh and Salman coming together in the future.”

Fast forward to today, Salman Khan will be seen making a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. On the other hand, SRK will make a cameo in Salman’s Tiger 3 also starring Katrina Kaif. They are also in talks with Aditya Chopra, to feature together in a yet-untitled film which is set to go on floors in 2023.

