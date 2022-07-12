The love that Nora Fatehi’s directorial debut, Dirty Little Secret has received has been unanimous and overwhelming! The latest one to join the praise bandwagon is Bollywood’s most loved Ranveer Singh.

The actor who was floored with Nora during his visit to the sets of Dance Deewane Junior and had performed on her iconic song ‘Garmi’.

Much recently, Ranveer Singh has sent a shout-out on Nora’s recent dance reel with Dance Little Secret choreographer Rajit Dev.

Nora Fatehi is known as the international artist who can do it all whether it’s dancing or singing and now even directing. However, every aspect that comes with its own set of challenges and directing is surely no easy task.

Nora Fatehi’s international single that has garnered over 14 million YouTube views has been hailed as one of the most iconic, high-octane, and one that is on par with international music videos.

