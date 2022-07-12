Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder sent shock waves across the country. Shortly after, Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan received an anonymous letter that threatened to kill them. Later reports revealed that the letter was sent by a gang member of Lawrence Bishnoi, who is key accused in the rapper’s killing as well.

Bishnoi was recently arrested by the police and an investigation is underway. During the interrogation, the Gangster confessed he wanted to kill the superstar back in 2018 and even sent messages to his associate Sampat Nehra to kill the Dabangg star.

Now the latest report from News 18 revealed that Lawrence Bishnoi wanted to kill Salman Khan over the 1998 Chinkara poaching case in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur. The alleged incident occurred while filming Hum Saath Saath Hain. The Gangster also said that Chinkara or blackbucks are dear to the Bishnoi community in Haryana, Rajasthan, and Punjab.

The report further cited sources as saying the gangster instructed Sampat Nehra, who is now at large, was shifted to Mumbai to kill Salman. The latter even did recce around the actor’s house. Not just that, the gangster ordered an RK Spring rifle through a man identified as Dinesh Dagar for Rs 4 Lakhs to kill the superstar.

The new rifle was ordered since Nehra only had a pistol and didn’t have a long-distance firing weapon to kill Salman Khan from a distance. The payment was reportedly made to one Anil Pandey, an associate of Dagar. This rifle was later recovered in 2018 from Dagar’s possession.

Previously, Hasti Mal Saraswat, a lawyer representing Salman Khan in the blackbuck poaching case did confirm receiving death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He said to police that a threat letter was found on July 3 in a doorknob of the High Court’s Jubilee Chamber, which has offices of lawyers. “Enemy’s friend is their first enemy” was written in the letter and had the initials of Lawrence Bishnoi and his aide Goldy Brar.

