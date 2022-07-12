There is a lot of buzz around Akshay Kumar’s next release titled Raksha Bandhan directed by none other than Aanand L Rai. The movie that is about the bond between siblings also stars Sadia Khateeb and Bhumi Pednekar In pivotal parts. The trailer of the movie that released most recently has been welcomed with open arms and fans are already excited to watch the movie. But it also made to news when Kumar gave an amazing reply to someone who asked him about tantrums from the ladies on sets.

For the unversed, at the trailer launch Akshay Kumar was asked if there were any tantrums thrown by the ladies on the sets considering there are 4 female actors involved. The star gave a hilarious reply and that made it to the mainstream headlines.

Sadia Khateeb who plays Akshay Kumar ‘s sister in Raksha Bandhan joined Koimoi for an exclusive chat. The actor spoke about the star and his amazing way of treating people. She also addressed the tantrum row and has a heartwarming response. Read on to know what Khateeb exactly has to say.

When asked about Akshay Kumar being questioned about the tantrums, Raksha Bandhan star Sadia Khateeb said, “I don’t think so. We are five girls working in this movie and we all are like sisters and friends. We have spent great time with each other, I don’t think anybody was throwing any kind of tantrums. I mean aisa nahi hota, who films me purane zamane me dekha karte the to waha se vo dimag ka set up hai (that is not what happens for real. People have seen it in the old times and that is what is stuck in their minds). But in real life that is not the case. We are in a room full of women. We all respect and love each other and know where we are coming from.”

Further in the chat, she was asked about what she learnt from Akshay Kumar and from the experience, Sadia Khateeb said, “Ethics, his ethics and also the way he treats people around him I would say that. The way he treats people is what I defined look upto. Also his punctuality, he is a great actor, supremely talented, everything one side, but that quality of treating people around him is very beautiful yaa.”

Catch the conversation here:

