Ananya Panday has grabbed eyeballs over her personal life since her first step in Bollywood. The actress faced a lot of trolls over being a ‘nepo kid.’ She then went on to grab eyeballs over her relationship with Kartik Aaryan during Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actress was later dating Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter. But has she moved on with Aditya Roy Kapur? Scroll below for the scoop.

As most know, Ananya had been dating Ishaan Khatter for quite a while now. The two met on the sets of Khaali Peeli and instantly hit it off. They seemed inseparable and even did vacations together at Ranthambore and Maldives among other locations. After elder brother, Shahid Kapoor, posted pictures with the beauty, it was almost official that the duo are quite serious.

Fans were heartbroken when Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday called it quits in April 2022. Many expected them to get back together but it seems like that may not happen anymore. The duo even met at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash and were quite cordial with each other. But as per the latest rumour, the Liger star currently is busy with Aditya Roy Kapur.

A report by Times Of India claims that there’s something brewing between Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. They kept their bond hush-hush further sparking speculation if there was romance brewing. As per their sources, this could be friends but why are they hiding it so much? Possibly because they’re dating and it’s too early to be under the radar.

Either way, Ananya and Aditya make a pair that we didn’t see coming together, be it in terms of friends or something more. But we’re glad that it’s happening!

