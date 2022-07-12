Anil Kapoor is amongst the Bollywood stars who have evolved the most with time. The actor has seen phases throughout his career and aced them with his talent and mind. Recently the actor was seen in JugJugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor. He was Appreciated for his performance by the critics and the audience as well. But what if we tell you that the actor is now open to do a Mr. India sequel?

Advertisement

Well, Anil has several amazing performances in his kitty and they all have their fanbases. But nothing can be compared to the love that Mr. India gets even after decades post the release. The film that released back in 1987 and starred the iconic Late Sridevi alongside Kapoor, became a cult classic over the years. In that case the question of a sequel or a remake cannot be ignored.

Advertisement

While there have been a buzz that there were plans of a Mr. India remake starring Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor in am exclusive chat with Koimoi has spoken about whether he will want to star in the sequel to his 1987 classic. Read on to know what the star has to say about the same.

When asked if he is open to doing a sequel to Mr. India, Anil Kapoor said, “You know any story, any filmmaker, any script, which I feel is good, it might be any remake any sequel I am ready yaar. Kuch bhi ho (be it anything). Might be Mr. World also, usme kya (laughs).”

In the same conversation, JugJugg Jeeyo star Anil Kapoor also spoke about the kind of work he doesn’t want to do and how sometimes things that you don’t trust on but filmmakers do work. He said, “Yeah, absolutely. And what happens is you can’t be sitting here and decide what you don’t want to do. It is what is pitched to you, given to you, you listen to it, read it and then you make your choices. So you can’t make up your mind that I don’t want to do this. There are a lot of things that you don’t want to do, but people are convinced, directors are convinced you can.”

Catch the conversation below:

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: What’s Brewing Between Aditya Roy Kapur & Ananya Panday, Friendship Or Something More?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram