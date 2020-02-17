Mr. India 2: Ranveer Singh & Shah Rukh Khan To Come Together For Ali Abbas Zafar’s Spin-Off?

The speculations that Anil Kapoor and late Sridevi starrer Mr. India is up for a remake have been doing the rounds for a long time. Now grapevine has that the film is very much getting remade and filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar is in talks with none other than Ranveer Singh to play the lead along with Shah Rukh Khan for the role of the iconic villain, Mogambo.

Directed by Shekhar Kapur, the 1987 film was a success and changed how Bollywood perceived the sci-fi genre. Now according to recent reports, Ali is all set to reboot the film and has even tentatively titled Mr. India 2.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama was quoted saying, “It is Ali’s dream project and he has been silently working on it for a while now. The idea is to give a fresh spin to the already existing concept of Mr. India by getting it to the contemporary set-up. The film will be mounted on a never seen before scale, and will be among the biggest film to come out of Bollywood.”

To step in Anil Kapoor’s shoes, Ali has chosen Ranveer who has even heard the script and has almost given a nod. The actor with his staple enthusiasm is excited to do the film. Also, to play Mogambo, the filmmaker is keen on roping in Shah Rukh.

According to the source, the film is neither a sequel nor a remake but a spin-off of the original which will be set in modern times. Ali has even locked the first draft and is cautiously taking each step keeping in mind the popularity and love for the film.

It will be interesting to see the new age version of the film and also see Shah Rukh and Ranveer share the screen. If things fall into place this will be one of the biggest event films of its time.

Meanwhile, Ali is aiming for a 2022 festive release for Mr.India 2.

