Love Aaj Kal Box Office Day 3: Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan’s Film Fails To Witness A Rise!

Love Aaj Kal Box Office: The run for Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer is witnessing a downward trend with each coming day and that’s something to worry about. The Imtiaz Ali directorial had started on a note that exceeded expectations but looks like the negative word of mouth is leading to a heavy dent on the romantic drama.

Love Aaj Kal had added total collections of 20.41 crores to its kitty in its first two-day run. When the numbers faced a dip on its second day, expectations were from the movie to witness a rise on Sunday, and compensate for the loss. However, things have taken a toll as the film has underperformed even on the following day.

Love Aaj Kal has now added 8.10 crores to its kitty further on Sunday. Post its 3-day collections, the film has now come down to a total of 28.51 crores.

The film had witnessed the best ever opening for Kartik Aaryan, but now whether it manages to continue his streak of back to back successes or not, is something to be seen.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan recently said that she doesn’t take people’s opinions too seriously. She added that in the age of social media, people make and break opinions only too quickly.

“I think it (passing judgments quickly) is great. I feel you should make your judgments quickly because in the age of social media, you also take it back quickly. When someone says that he or she doesn’t like a shot or a song (in a film) in a glance, but if they will watch it two or three times, then they might like it. So, I feel we shouldn’t pay heed to what people say. I think everything is there in an open display, and people express their opinions a lot in today’s time. People make and break their opinions too quickly, so I don’t take it too seriously,” said Sara, while promoting Love Aaj Kal with co-star Kartik Aaryan in Mumbai.

