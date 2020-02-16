Love Aaj Kal Box Office Day 2: Expectedly Dips On Saturday, All Eyes On Sunday Growth

After the unofficial partial holiday of Valentine’s Day, Love Aaj Kal faced a dip in collections on Saturday. While Friday had stood at 12.40 crores, Saturday was 8.01 crores. Though a double digit score would have been ideal for the Imtiaz Ali directed film, it was always going to be an uphill task as it was catering to a very niche segment or urban multiplex frequenting youth.

So far, the film has collected 20.41 crores and if one were to discount the partial holiday factor and the dip that came thereafter, the numbers are still fine. However, a lot would depend now on how does Sunday turn out to be. For the film to come close to the 30 crores weekend, it is pretty much required that Sunday is in double digit score all over again.

Kartik Aaryan’s last two releases Pati Patni aur Woh and Luka Chuppi were far more massy films and both had managed to go past the 30 crores mark over the first weekend. Though Love Aaj Kal has met with polarized reactions so far, the actor would be hoping that Love Aaj Kal weekend too manages to come close to that total.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

