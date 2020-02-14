Sufna Movie Review: This Romantic Story Can Be A Life Changer For All The Young Couples Out There

Sufna Movie Review Rating: 4 Stars (Four stars!)

Star Cast: Ammy Virk, Tania, Jagjeet Sandhu, Balwinder Bullet, Jasmin Bajwa, Rabab Kaur

Director: Jagdeep Sidhu

What’s Good: The heartwarming feels that it gives you every then and now.

What’s Bad: The pace gets slow in some portions.

Loo Break: You better finish all your tasks before the show starts. Don’t miss anything in the film for the loo or anything.

Watch or Not?: There’s no reason to skip it.

An innocent, happy go lucky & lower middle class boy falls in love with a girl of similar financial background, traumatic childhood but a cheerful nature. Both are made for each other but there are some tests and challenges which they have to pass.

From impressing her, to getting his best friend (who is also attracted to girl) out of his way and then to make a life for himself, our hero attempts every challenge. Does he finally gets the girl and if yes, then how?

Sufna Movie Review: Script Analysis

Jagdeep Sidhu’s story offers a lot when it comes to novelty. Though it’s a routine story of boy trying to impress a girl and marry her but the way it has been told, leaves an impact. The story talks about friendship, love, life and on top of everything – sacrifice.

The film makes you laugh at several points but more than that it’s the emotion which makes it worth a watch. There are ample amount of moments which will move you, warm your heart and some of them will leave you teary eyed or even give you a lump in your throught.

The whole idea of “love means giving and is not some kind of exchange” has been explained in a detailed way and it comes across as a great message for all the youngsters. However, the best part is that it never gets preachy and conveys everything in an engaging way.

Last 30 minutes or so take you on a rollercoaster ride of emotions where you will feel almost everything. You will feel emotional, you will feel angry, you will feel happy and at last you will come out with moist eyes.

Sufna Movie Review: Star Performance

Ammy Virk does his job well and he is pretty good throughout the film. All he should do now is try to be more expressive in scenes which are demanding.

Tania looks extremely beautiful and lights up the screen with her charm. She is very good especially in the emotional scenes.

Jagjeet Sandhu plays an interesting character and does full justice to it. He makes you feel angry sometimes but most of the times leaves you giggling or even laughing.

Balwinder Bullet has his own moments. You will fall in love with the way he speaks English and it will make you smile instantly.

Rabab Kaur is so adorable and gives a heartmelting performance.

Seema Kaushal and others lend a good support.

Sufna Movie Review: Direction, Music

After Qismat & Shadaa, Jagdeep Sidhu has proved again that he is one among the top directors out there in Punjabi film industry. From conveying emotions to other important aspects of the film, he excels everywhere. Also, he has nice technical knowledge and is here to go a long way.

Music is very good and takes the impact of the narrative one level above. It helps the writer and actors convey those emotions which have not been explained with dialogues. All the songs are really good but Ammi, Jaan Deyan Ge & Qubool take the cake.

Sufna Movie Review: The Last Word

Overall, Sufna is a great escape from the mindless and silly cinema Punjabi audience is being offered. Go, watch it, cry your heart out and change your life.

Four Stars

Sufna Movie Trailer

Sufna Movie releases on 14th February, 2020.

