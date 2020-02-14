Love Aaj Kal Box Office Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Modern Day Love Story Won’t Be Taken Kindly By Masses

Love Aaj Kal Box Office Review: Star Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Randeep Hooda, Arushi Sharma

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Producer: Maddock Films, Window Seat Films, Reliance Entertainment & Jio Studios

Love Aaj Kal Box Office Review: Expectations

Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Back in 2009 was that year’s one of the highest grossers at the Box Office. The film remains as Imtiaz’s one of the most well-received films for its modern take on love as well as great music. Starring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan, Love Aaj Kal (2009) is still very much relevant but the filmmaker along with new stars Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan is back with the second installment.

The expectations are surely good even if we only consider the success of the first part.

But then we have a lot going in its favour.

Kartik Aaryan is coming after a chain of successful films at the Box Office like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Sara Ali Khan has done only two films before Love Aaj Kal and both have done well. In fact, her second one, Simmba along with Ranveer Singh collected 240 crores at the Box Office.

For Imtiaz, it has been a troubling ride at the Box Office in the past few years as his films like Tamasha & Jab Harry Met Sejal didn’t impress many people resulting in poor word of mouth. With Love Aaj Kal, he’ll be expected to hit the gold.

Apart from all this, Love Aaj Kal 2020 is Valentine’s Day release which means a lot of couples will love to watch it in cinemas.

Love Aaj Kal Box Office Review: Impact

Love Aaj Kal 2020 is a huge leap from Love Aaj Kal 2009 in terms of boldness & honesty. If you thought, Love Aaj Kal in 2009 was an unabashed modern love story, get ready to be shocked by the story of 2020.

Imtiaz Ali has made a really mature film that talks about the complexities of love and the high possibilities of ‘Life’ happening to even the most innocent love story. There’s a lot going on and Love Aaj Kal 2020 offers you all the bittersweet moments you may face during your plunge into love and that’s nothing but reality.

It’s like someone who has gone down in the sea of love, probably where a very few people have gone has come up and has told you what he saw or observed.

Coming to the appeal of the film, again, this Imtiaz Ali film will be relatable to a very small section of the audience. This is not that candy floss rom-com where hero and heroine roam around singing songs without any clue of life. Love Aaj Kal 2020 is a story of love, life and obviously seeking the truth which a large section of the audience won’t understand only.

The film is good performances wise. Kartik Aaryan has got a chance to give a mature performance and he nails it. Love Aaj Kal brings the best out of him and I totally understand why he once said that Imtiaz has changed him inside out. He has been shown in multiple looks and has aced all of them

Sara Ali Khan looks terrific on the big screen and gives an honest performance. However, she was required to deliver much more.

Randeep Hooda is superb and Arushi Sharma is so adorable.

Imtiaz Ali is getting better and better. The way he has written the story and the way he has presented it is just incredible. The editing is sharp and the way one track switches to another is mindblowing. But the problem is that his films are not relatable to the masses. It’s time to seek a better revenue model and I am going to write an article about it in the coming days. Stay tuned for it.

Pritam’s music is oh-so-beautiful and adds so much value and meaning to things.

Love Aaj Kal Box Office Review: Final Verdict

Overall, Love Aaj Kal 2020 won’t work at the Box Office despite Valentine’s Day boosting its opening day numbers. The film may get a lot of bashing on social media which can bring down its Box Office potential. Lifetime business of the film can be in a 60-70 crores range that is, unfortunately, the range of most of the Imtiaz Ali films.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!