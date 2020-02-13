Angrezi Medium Trailer Review: This Sequel Starring Irrfan & Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Going To Be Special

Angrezi Medium Trailer Review: Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar led Hindi Medium was a dark horse as it released back in 2017. The film didn’t just prove to be a Super Hit in India but even in overseas thanks to its stupendous performance in China.

The makers now come with a sequel titled Angrezi Medium which promises to be bigger and better. Irrfan comes back to the big screen after surviving a fatal disease and the star cast this time includes Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madaan as well.

Despite being a small film, Hindi Medium worked at the Box Office because it was a beautiful and relatable story laced with the right amount of emotions and humour. The strong supporting cast and performances was another amazing factor. The packaging was just perfect.

The trailer of Angrezi Medium promises only better in every aspect. The story looks relatable again and this time they have better packaging and more popular stars as well. The supporting cast has also improved as names like Pankaj Tripathi and Kiku Sharda have been added while Deepak Dobriyal is still there to entertain you. As all this comes together, things definitely get special.

It has been a long time we have seen Irrfan on the silver screen and what can be better than Angrezi Medium to make a comeback. His presence is definitely the strongest element of this Hindi Medium sequel. Radhika Madaan looks pretty and promises a lovely performance. Kareena Kapoor Khan has just got younger and more gorgeous. Deepak Dobriyal promises to make you laugh out loud this time as well.

Overall, Angrezi Medium trailer promises a joy ride waiting to release on March 20, 2020. Going by trailer, it will be very tough to resist watching this film.

Rating: 3 and half stars

