Angrezi Medium Trailer OUT! Irrfan Is Back To Prove How Love Knows No Language

Angrezi Medium Trailer is finally here and our wish of seeing Irrfan back on the big screen comes to an end soon. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal too shine a major portion of the trailer but it’s the story that intrigues you from the word go.

The trailer starts with showcasing the chemistry between Irrfan and daughter Radhika who wants to move London for further studies. Coming from a middle-class family, Irrfan finds hard to financially support his daughter and hence tries to explore ways to send her to London.

Trailer is a perfect mix of emotions and humour which is backed by some brilliant natural performances. The story is relatable and will surely keep the audience glued along with making them LOL.

Check out the trailer here:

Irrfan, yesterday, shared a video in which he declared how he will not be able to promote the film.

In the video, Irrfan says: “Hello Brothers and Sisters! I am Irrfan. Today I am there with you as well as not there. My film Angrezi Medium is extremely special to me. I genuinely wanted to promote this film with as much love as we have made it with. But there are some unwanted guests sitting inside my body and I am having a conversation with them. Whatever their status is, I will keep you posted. There is a saying, when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. But it is always easier said than done. Because when life gives you lemons for real, then it is extremely difficult to make a shikanji. But you have no other choice apart from remaining positive. We have made this film with that positivity and I am hopeful that this film will teach you, make you laugh and cry and then again make you laugh! Enjoy the trailer, be kind to each other and watch the film. And yes, wait for me.”

Angrezi Medium has been directed by Homi Adajania and boasts of a stellar ensemble cast compromising Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey and others. It is slated to hit theatres on March 20. It is a sequel of the 2017 film Hindi Medium.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!