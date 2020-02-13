Love Aaj Kal Box Office Prediction: Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan’s Film To Take A Very Good Opening

Love Aaj Kal Box Office Prediction: It’s time for Valentine’s Day and the perfect date is releasing this Friday in the form of Love Aaj Kal. The packaging couldn’t have been better. The genre is romantic drama, Friday is falling on Valentine’s Day, Kartik Aaryan is in the lead along with Sara Ali Khan, their jodi is much awaited, Imtiaz Ali is at the helm of direction and from brand recall value perspective, Love Aaj Kal as a franchise catches instant attention.

All of these factors combined together means the film is set to find some very good audience on its release this Friday. The promo of the film did meet with diverse reactions but that hasn’t impacted the buzz and hype around the film. Amongst the youth, the film is bound to see some very good footfalls on release. Moreover, Kartik Aaryan has managed quite some fan base over the years, courtesy a hattrick of successes.

There isn’t much competition either for the film as it is a solo release with holdover release Malang not quite expected to make much of a dent in its collections. As a result, an opening day in the range of 12-15 crores is on the cards. While that should be a very good number for the film, anything more than that would spell some really good news for Love Aaj Kal.

