Avengers: Endgame: Despite Winning No Award, This Marvel Film Has Still Made A Record At Oscars 2020

Avengers: Endgame is one of the biggest blockbusters of 2019. The film made a lot of Marvel fans cry due to the death of their favourite superheroes Iron Man (played by Tony Stark) and Black Widow (played by Scarlett Johansson). When the film was released, a lot of fans hoped that it would win at Oscars 2020. Well, nothing of that sorts happens.

This 2019 blockbuster was nominated only in one category at the Academy Awards this year. The category was ‘Best Visual Effects’. However, the Oscar went to Sam Mendes’ 1917. Well, despite winning nothing at Oscars 2020, Avengers: Endgame has still made history at this prestigious award function.

Well, the record this Marvel film made is quite hilarious. The film made a record of winning no award at Oscars despite being the highest-grossing film of 2019. As reported by cbr.com, earlier, any film that would be highest-grossing had won at least one award at the Oscars. But it is only Avengers: Endgame which made such a big record was given nothing at the Academy Awards 2020.

Some of the films which made highest-grossing records and have won the Oscar are Gone With The Wind, The Sound of Music, The Godfather, Jaws, Star Wars, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park, Titanic, and Avatar.

It’s quite disappointing that Avengers: Endgame was snubbed this year despite an Oscar campaign push by Disney. The film was highly praised for its CGI, VFX and editing, especially during the war scene in the climax.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!