Result Of Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: From Best Action Movie To Best Music Album, Check Out The Winners Of THESE Categories

Result Of Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: Over the last one and a half months, we conducted the polls for several categories of 2019.

A huge number of netizens participated and showed love by voting for their favourite nominees. So without waiting for long, let’s go through the results of the following categories – Favourite Action Movie, Favourite Dance Track, Favourite Scene, Favourite Music Album, Favourite Male & Female Playback Singers and Favourite Villain.

Let’s take a look at who all were nominated and who won with the majority of the audience votes. Also, click here to go through the entire list of categories.

Favourite Action Movie:

Movies like War, Kesari, Dabangg 3, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Saaho, Commando 3 and Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi were selected as the best action movies of the last year.

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff’s War (32% of the votes) got a tough competition from Akshay Kumar’s Kesari (30%) to emerge victorious. Dabangg 3 was at the 3rd position with 19% of the votes.

Favourite Dance Track:

Songs like Shaitan Ka Saala (Housefull 4), Jai Jai Shiv Shankar (War), Slow Motion (Bharat), Sauda Khara Khara (Good Newwz), Dheeme Dheeme (Pati Patni Aur Who), Coca Cola Tu (Luka Chhupi), First Class (Kalank), The Wakhra Song (Judgementall Hai Kya) and The Hookup Song (Student Of The Year 2) made many feet tap.

2nd win for Shaitan Ka Saala after it also grabbed the best-recreated song as it earned 37% of the total votes. Jai Jai Shiv Shankar (War) and Slow Motion (Bharat) complete the top 3 with 18% and 16% of the votes.

Favourite Scene:

Scenes like Climax fight in Kesari, Uri: The Surgical Strike’s funeral scene, Heated conversation with Preeti from Kabir Singh, Students selection in Super 30, Tiger Shroff’s entry fight in War, Caste discrimination scene in Article 15, Doori poem scene from Gully Boy, Conversation with the son in Chhichhore, Car invasion in Batla House, and Gulshan Devaiah as a referee in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota were nominated as the best scenes.

Kesari’s climax scene won with 41% of the votes. Uri: The Surgical Strike’s funeral scene, Kabir Singh’s heated conversation were 2nd and 3rd with 21% and 9% of the votes.

Favourite Music Album:

Music albums like Kabir Singh, Kesari, Good Newwz, War, Gully Boy and Kalank earned nominations under this category.

The audience made a clear choice with Kabir Singh as it earned around 49% of the votes. Akshay Kumar’s Kesari (20%) and Good Newwz (13%) are placed 2nd and 3rd.

Favourite Male Playback Singer:

Male singers like Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage- Arijit Singh (Kabir Singh), Teri Mitti- B Praak (Kesari), Bekhayali- Sachet Tandon (Kabir Singh), Ve Maahi- Arijit Singh (Kesari), Kalank Title Track- Arijit Singh, Apna Time Aayega- Ranveer Singh (Gully Boy), Chashni- Abhijeet Srivastava (Bharat), Duniya- Akhil (Luka Chuppi), Behe Chala- Yasser Desai and Shashwat Sachdev (Uri: The Surgical Strike) and Jako Rakhe Saiyan- Navraj Hans (Batla House) were nominated under this category.

Arijit won it for Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Hum (Kabir Singh) garnering 47% of the votes. B Praak (Teri Mitti) and Sachet Tandon (Bekhayali) are 2nd and 3rd with 19% and 12%.

Favourite Female Playback Singer:

Female singers like Ghar More Pardesiyan – Shreya Ghoshal, Vaishali Mhade (Kalank), Chandigarh Mein – Lisa Mishra & Asees Kaur (Good Newwz), Ghungroo – Shilpa Rao (WAR), Yeh Aaina – Shreya Ghoshal (Kabir Singh), O Saki Saki – Tulsi Kumar, Neha Kakkar (Batla House), Dil Ka Telephone – Jonita Gandhi (Dream Girl), Psycho Saiyaan – Dhvani Bhanushali (Saaho), The Hook Up Song – Neha Kakkar (Student Of The Year 2), Dil Hi Toh Hai – Antara Mitra (The Sky Is Pink) and Udta Teetar – Sunidhi Chauhan (Saand Ki Aankh) managed to score the nomination.

Shreya Ghoshal and Vaishali Mhade (Ghar More) were crowned as Best Female Playback Singer with 36% of the votes and Lisa Mishra, Asses Kaur (Chandigarh Mein) and Shilpa Rao (Ghungroo) follow with 13% and 12% respectively.

Favourite Villain:

Actors like Sudeep (Dabangg 3), Vishal Jethwa (Mardaani 2), Ritesh Deshmukh (Marjaavaan), Chunky Pandey (Saaho), Gulshan Devaiah (Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota), Rajkummar Rao (Judgementall Hai Kya), and Gulshan Devaiah (Commando 3) were nominated under the category of best villain.

Sudeep from Salman Khan-led Dabangg 3 managed to amass the greatest scares as he won with 39% of the votes. Vishal Jethwa from Mardaani 2 and Riteish Deshmukh for Marjaavan follow with 23% and 10% respectively.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!