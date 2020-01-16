Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: From Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah To Vishal Jethwa – Choose Your Favourite Villain

Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: If last year gave us some memorable lead performances, we also had some really good bad guys to tackle our heroes. From Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah to Vishal Jethwa, there were actors who shone in a negative role.

Let’s find out some remarkable performances in the category of Best Villain:

Gulshan Devaiah (Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota)

Probably one of the most craziest villain Bollywood has ever witnessed. Thanks to his amusing character sketch, Gulshan just gets in and gives birth to one of the most entertaining characters of all time. He’s flawless and that’s what makes him more adorable even as the bad guy.

Rajkummar Rao (Judgementall Hai Kya)

Rajkummar Rao maintains the mystery throughout, and because he’s so good at what he does, he plays with your mind masterfully. We explored just another shade of him in Kangana Ranaut’s Judgementall Hai Kya.

Chunky Pandey (Saaho)

Out of all the baddies in Prabhas’ Saaho, Chunky Pandey was the most convincing as Devraj. He shares one brilliant scene (toh aap kyun hasse?) with Tinnu Anand and that will stay with you.

Ritesh Deshmukh (Marjaavaan)

Riteish Deshmukh is one of the exceptions in Marjaavaan because he enjoys whatever he does. He tries to convince you that he’ll unabashedly be Vishnu and you’ll have to adjust your mood according to him. He is very good at whatever he was offered

Gulshan Devaiah (Commando 3)

From donning those lose clothes to speaking with that English accent, Gulshan carries the eccentricity of Buraq with style. This is the 2nd nomination for Gulshan Devaiah in the category.

Vishal Jethwa (Mardaani 2)

Vishal Jethwa brings in the chills to the narrative with his superlative performance. A brilliantly sketched character portrayed with an equal amount of creepiness. A mixture of sympathy & empathy, Vishal’s manipulative character Sunny is created to make you hate him. But, he somewhere has a bit of human alive in him which plays with your mind.

Sudeep (Dabangg 3)

Sudeep is perfect! He’s the best villain in the entire franchise & provides a worthy face-off to Salman Khan aka Chulbul Pandey. One major flaw with his character is that it’s not sketched properly but he outshines in his villainous shades.

