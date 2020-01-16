Chhapaak Box Office Day 7 Morning Occupancy: It’s Steady But On A Lower Side!

Chhapaak Box Office: Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak is clearly not living up to the expectations despite being appreciated for its content. The film is being dominated by Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in both the single screens and multiplexes too.

After taking an average start, Chhapaak did saw an improvement over the weekend but not as expected and also failed to cash in on the partial holidays. Yesterday, the film earned 2.61 crores which is a considerable drop compared to opening day’s 4.77 crores. As of today, the signs are not so good for the film as it has recorded occupancy of 9-11% for morning shows.

Although, Chhapaak is been successful in staying over 2 crores but that is not something expected from this Deepika Padukone starrer considering the huge pre-release buzz and also the positive word-of-mouth.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak released on 10th January 2020.

Meanwhile, in a powerful campaign video for an online beauty store, acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal – who has inspired the recent Bollywood release ‘Chhapaak’ – gives out the message that she is not defined by make-up.

Nykaa’s campaign #WhatMakesYouBeautiful features Laxmi in a video that, at first, shows her dressing up and applying make-up. It stops mid-way to say that Laxmi didn’t feel herself in make-up, and wanted to remain as she is in a world that stresses too much on ‘looking’ beautiful.

Urging women everywhere to “be their own kind of beautiful”, the campaign questions and redefines the perceptions of beauty that women have been conditioned to live with.

