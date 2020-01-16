Kotigobba 3 Motion Poster: Kiccha Sudeep Sets Screen Ablaze With His Massy Avatar

Sandalwood superstar Kiccha Sudeep post garnering overwhelming response for his act as a lead antagonist in Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3, is all set to win hearts as the lead protagonist in mass avatar with his Kannada release Kotigobba 3.

The Kannada superstar recently unveiled the motion poster of Kotigobba 3 on his Twitter handle.

Talking about the motion poster, one must add that the 1-minute 11-second video looks all promising. Kiccha Sudeep can be seen in a stylish avatar with full-on swag with sunglasses and what seems to be like a bullet in his hand and baddies flying all around. The tagline of the film reads, ‘The Lion is back and roars again’.

Talking about the action thriller, Kotigobba 3 has Malayalam actress Madonna Sebastian as the film’s leading lady. The Kiccha Sudeep starrer also has Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani, Ravishankar and Nawab Shah in key roles.

Kotigobba 3 is a sequel to 2016 released Kotigobba 2.

Kotigobba 3 is been helmed by ShivaKarthik, and it is been bankrolled by Soorappa Babu under Rambabu productions and it will be presented by Rockline Venkatesh banner.

Talking about Kiccha Sudeep, apart from Kotigobba 3, the actor also has Malayalam period venture Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, followed by Kannada ventures Phantom, Billa Ranga Baashaa, and Thugs Of Malgudi.

