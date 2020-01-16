Kangana Ranaut On Deepika Padukone’s JNU Visit: “I Definitely Don’t Want To Stand Behind Tukde Gang”

A lot of controversies have stirred regarding Deepika Padukone’s visit to JNU. While many supported her act, others went onto boycott her latest release, Chhapaak. Previously, Rangoli Chandel had supported DP and said it is her personal stance and one shouldn’t attack her for the same. Now, Kangana Ranaut herself is opening out about the same, and here’s what she has to say.

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut had previously had a tiff with Deepika Paudkone when the latter objected the title of her film, Mental Hai Kya, which later got titled as Judgementall Hai Kya. However, looks like the duo left all the rifts in the past and have been all praises about each other’s recent films (Kangana’s Panga and DP’s Chhapaak).

In a recent interview with SpotBoyE, when asked about her stance on Deepika Padukone’s decision of visiting JNU, Kangana Ranaut said, “I think she’s exercising her democratic right which she can. She very well knows what she’s doing. I shouldn’t have an opinion about what she’s doing. It will not be appropriate for me to say she should have done this, or that. I can say what I want to do. I definitely won’t go and stand behind Tukde Gang (laughing) for whatever happens.”

“I don’t want to support anyone who divides this nation. I don’t want to give power or empower people in the Nation who celebrate when a Jawan dies. I don’t want to be with them. So, I can tell what I want but I don’t want to comment on what she should’ve done”

Furthermore, when asked about the entire #BoycottChhapaak scenario, the Panga actress added, “A film has to work on its on merit. There are very few percentage of India on Twitter & when a movie is good, trust me, even the enemies go and watch it. Nobody can resist a good film.”

On the professional front, Kangana is coming up with her sports drama, Panga, on 24th Jan, 2020. The film has been directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and witnesses Jassie Gill as Ranaut’s love interest.

