Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 7 Morning Occupancy: There’s No Stopping!

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan’s period drama Tanhaji is exceeding all the expectations at the ticket windows. After taking a decent start on the first day, the film has kept growing with each passing day and reaped the benefits during partial holidays.

Yesterday, Tanhaji collected 16.72 crores which were greater than the opening day of 15.10 crores and today too i.e. on day 7, it has off to really good start. As per the reports flowing in, the film has recorded an occupancy of 21-23% in the morning shows. Having said that, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the day closes in the range of 12-13 crores. Truly an unstoppable affair!

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior marked the directorial debut of Om Raut in Bollywood. Released on 10th January 2020, it also features Kajol and Sharad Kelkar in key roles.

The film based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is excited about the success of “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior“, which features her husband Saif Ali Khan in the cast.

“I am really excited. I am happy and thankful that the film is being appreciated by the audience,” said Kareena, while interacting with the media at a meet-and-greet session she attended with Saif in Mumbai.

In “Tanhaji”, Saif plays Udaybhan Singh Rathore, the Rajput fort keeper in the regime of Jai Singh I who was loyal to the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. His performance has been widely appreciated.

