Post a successful trailer of Malang, the makers of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer have now released the title track. Malang Title Track has a glimpse of Aditya Roy kapur and Disha Patani’s story with a piece of touching music to it.

The song features the sizzling chemsitry between Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha. From the romantic scenes at the party to the bike, and the selfies, each and every moment has been beautifully used to showcase their equation. The lyrics have been penned by Kunaal Vermaa & Harsh Limbachiya, while the song has been crooned as well as composed by Ved Sharma.

The other songs from the movie have already taken so much attention and fans are loving all the Malang fever. The songs are surely going to be party hits this year and we can totally agree on it. The movie stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in lead, with Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles.

Check out the Malang Title Track below:

Malang is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani.

