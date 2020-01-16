Sonam Kapoor Shares Her HORIFFIC Uber Experience, Left ‘Super Shaken’

Sonam Kapoor may not be constant at the big screens, but the beauty grabs the headlines every now and then for her personal life. From her evergreen daddy Anil Kapoor and their equation to fashion choices and love life with Anand Ahuja, fans wish to know it all! However, this time isn’t an appealing one as The Zoya Factor actress shared her experience of travelling in an Uber, and it didn’t go well at all.

Sonam Kapoor is currently in London and opted an Uber for her travel last night. She shared her scary experience on Twitter, further warning the citizens and asking them to rather opt to publish transport. “Hey, guys I’ve had the scariest experience with @Uber London. Please please be careful. The best and safest is just to use the local public transportation or cabs. I’m super shaken,” wrote the actress.

Soon the comment section was filled with fans and followers showing their concern. One of the users questioned, “What happened, Sonam? As someone who takes cabs in London, it would be good to know!”

To this, the actress answered, “The driver was unstable and was yelling and shouting. I was shaking by the end of it.”

Hey guys I’ve had the scariest experience with @Uber london. Please please be careful. The best and safest is just to use the local public transportation or cabs. I’m super shaken. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 15, 2020

The driver was unstable and was yelling and shouting. I was shaking by the end of it. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 15, 2020

The actress also warned about the same on her Instagram account, as she shared a story with the same text.

Meanwhile, Sonam was currently making the headlines when she shared a throwback picture and hinted that it was for a look test for a film she was supposed to be a part of. Dressed up in white traditional attire with long hair and a lamp in her hand, fans were quick to point out that the look was for the song Ang Laga De from Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s Ram-Leela. Would you have enjoyed watching her in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film instead of DP?

