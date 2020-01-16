Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt’s look in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming “Gangubai Kathiawadi” was unveiled on Wednesday, and actor Ranveer Singh had a funny reaction to it.

The look, as shared by Alia on Instagram is a black-and-white close-up of her face, enhanced with a red bindi, a nose ring and dark-kohled eyes. Alia looks intense in the image.

The actress captioned the picture: “Here she is, Gangubai Kathiawadi.”

Alia’s “Gully Boy” co-star Ranveer Singh couldn’t wait to comment. He wrote: “Here she is indeed Lulu the Gangster. come onnn.”

The “Raazi” star shared another look from Gangubai Kathiawadi, where she is seen sitting near a table with a pistol lying on it. She is seen dressed in skirt-blouse and sports a bindi.

Ranveer’s wife and actress Deepika Padukone commented: “Love”.

According to reports, the film revolves around Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch. The film is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book “Mafia Queens Of Mumbai“. The film has been in the pre production for quite some time. It was announced post SLB shelves his film Inshallah, which had Alia and Salman Khan.

The film is set to hit the screen on September 11, 2020.

