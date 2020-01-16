Shershaah FIRST Look: Sidharth Malhotra Serves A Prestigious Army Day Treat; Release Date OUT

After much anticipation, the makers of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah have unveiled the first look of the film. The film is based on the Kargil War hero Vikram Batra, who was even for his contribution awarded the Param Vir Chakra – India’s highest war-time gallantry award.

Shershaah‘s first look features Sidharth Malhotra in the titular role. One can notice the fear, the rage as well as the courage, all at the same time. Moreover, the war background given to his posters give the true action vibes, and that’s one thing that the makers undoubtedly deserve a shoutout for! The actor too looks more than promising as Vikram Batra, starting from his getup to his expressions.

One now only wonders if this will turn out to be another massive blockbuster like Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike did early last year. What is also to be noticed here is that yesterday was Army Day, and this is indeed a treat served well in pride as a return gift. Shershaah is slated for a July 3rd release, this year.

Sidharth took to his Twitter handle to share the first look as he wrote, “An absolute honor to be able to paint the big screen with the shades of bravery & sacrifice. Paying an ode to the journey of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and bringing the UNTOLD TRUE STORY with #Shershaah. Releasing 3rd July, 2020.”

Check out his tweet below:

An absolute honor to be able to paint the big screen with the shades of bravery & sacrifice.

Paying an ode to the journey of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and bringing the UNTOLD TRUE STORY with #Shershaah. Releasing 3rd July, 2020.@Advani_Kiara @vishnu_dir @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/RJ4qj0sNPQ — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) January 16, 2020

Shershaah, backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, will be directed by Vishnu Varadhan from a story written by Sandeep Srivastava.

“Vikram Batra’s life story will inspire you and bring a smile on your face. I am really excited to play the character,” Sidharth Malhotra had said earlier.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!