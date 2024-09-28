True cinema knows no bounds, and Jigra is proving to be a shining example of it. Amid much anticipation across the Northern India belt, the Jigra fever is now poised to take over South India as Rana Daggubati comes on board for the film’s Telugu release. The Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina starrer will be distributed in the territories by Asian Suresh Entertainment.

Interestingly, this will not be the first collaboration for Dharma Productions and Rana Daggubati. Earlier, Karan Johar’s production house presented Baahubali: The Beginning, The Ghazi Attack, and Baahubali: The Conclusion in North India, all of which starred Rana.

Earlier this week, the makers launched the Hindi trailer of Jigra to build excitement for the film’s release on October 12. Adding to the fervor, the power-packed Telugu trailer will be digitally unveiled by Baahubali filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli & R superstar Ram Charan.

Expressing his excitement about Jigra’s Telugu release, Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions, shared, “After Dharma Productions’ landmark collaborations in Baahubali and The Ghazi Attack, we take pride in joining hands with Rana Daggubati through Asian Suresh Entertainment, for the Telugu release of Jigra. This collaboration strengthens our dedication to bringing compelling stories to audiences across the nation.

With stellar performances by Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, Jigra promises to be a remarkable cinematic experience that transcends linguistic and regional boundaries. As we prepare for the film’s grand launch, we are excited to see the same fervor and love from the Telugu audience that we have seen in other parts of the country. This is yet another step in celebrating the unity and diversity of Indian cinema.”

Rana Daggubati adds – “Family is at the heart of Jigra, and that’s a theme that transcends any language. Through Asian Suresh Entertainment, I’m proud to collaborate with the renowned Dharma Productions to bring this film to the Telugu audience. Jigra is more than just an action-packed film; it’s a story rooted in family and the lengths we go to protect the ones we love. With exceptional performances from Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, Jigra is sure to deliver a breathtaking film experience that goes beyond language and cultural barriers, appealing to audiences from all walks of life.”

Alia Bhatt will be seen in a never-seen-before, action-packed avatar in Jigra, and the anticipation for the film has reached a fever pitch. Over the years, she has proven her mettle as a true-blue pan-India actress with the mammoth success of Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva and RRR. Now, the Telugu release of Jigra marks yet another milestone for Alia and Dharma Productions alike. It underscores the production house’s commitment to back stories that resonate with the length and breadth of the country. Dharma Productions has been at the forefront of the pan-India wave by presenting Hindi releases of the blockbuster Baahubali franchise and The Ghazi Attack. Continuing the momentum, it has also presented the Hindi release of Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor’s Devara: Part 1.

Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt & Somen Mishra, and presented by Viacom 18 & Eternal Sunshine Productions and Dharma Production, Jigra starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, will be releasing in cinemas worldwide on October 11.

