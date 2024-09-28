One of the biggest superstars of the country right now, Ranbir Kapoor, has finally made it to the final casting list of the Yash Raj Films’ biggest action franchise, Dhoom 4. The film changed the face of action in Indian Cinema once it arrived in the year 2004 with Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, and John Abraham in the lead.

Over the years, Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan have turned the franchise leads, and it has been almost 10 years since the hunt for the next superstar to lead the franchise commenced. There have been times when the names Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan & Akshay Kumar have been associated with the franchise.

Ranbir Kapoor In Dhoom 4

But the latest reports by Pinkvilla suggest that Ranbir Kapoor has been finalized to head Dhoom 4 as the film is ready to go on floors. It might be a reboot of the franchise, and many times, the title has been speculated as Dhoom Reloaded!

However, even if the film goes on floor in 2025, looking at the Animal superstar’s upcoming line up of films, it would be very difficult for the film to release before 2027. With his upcoming lineup of films, RK might turn the biggest superstar of the country at the box office leading the number game like none!

5 Films & 2500 Crore?

Currently, Ranbir Kapoor has five films in his kitty – Dhoom 4, Ramayana, Love & War, Brahmastra: Part 2 – Dev & Animal Park. While three of them are franchise films, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film with Alia Bhatt & Vicky Kaushal is a period drama, and Ramayana is a mytho-epic mounted on a huge scale of 835 crore reportedly in three parts! The interesting part is that none of these films seem to look anything less than a 500 crore grosser at the box office! So, these five films are cumulatively aiming at a 2500 crore+ collection at the box office!

Ranbir Kapoor’s Cumulative Total – 5000 Crore!

Ranbir Kapoor, till date after the release of Animal stands at a cumulative total of 2396.15 crore at the box office with 21 films. His upcoming five films at the box office starting with Love & War in Eid 2026, followed by Animal Park, Brahmastra Part 2 in December 2026, Ramayana & Dhoom 4 in 2027, the superstar might take his cumulative total to 5000 crore box office in India, which would be an achievement. And he might be the only superstar of his generation to nail this number!

