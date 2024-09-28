Devara has stolen the thunder at the Indian box office with its earth-shattering opening. Early trends suggest it has minted over 80 crores+ in all languages. Jr NTR starrer has also surpassed expectations in Hindi, clocking the 8th-highest opening of 2024. Scroll below for the latest update!

Most now know that action drama is witnessing unbelievable trends in Southern regions like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. Apart from the massive fandom of Jr NTR, the Hindi audience also has exciting reasons to watch the film, as it also features Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The initial promos and the sizzling chemistry between the leading pair received favorable responses from the mainstream audience.

Hindi Box Office Collection Day 1

The official numbers are out, and Devara has left behind all expectations as it added 7.95 crores to its kitty on the opening day. The massive popularity of Jr NTR after RRR has surely benefitted the film along with positive word-of-mouth.

There were impressive spot bookings for Devara in the Hindi belt throughout the day.

Scores 8th highest opening in Hindi

Koratala Siva’s directorial has made a smashing debut among the top 10 openers at the Hindi box office. It landed on the 8th spot. Take a look at the list below:

Stree 2 – 64.80 crores Fighter – 24.60 crores Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) – 22.50 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 16.07 crores Shaitaan – 15.21 crores Crew – 10.21 crores Bad Newwz – 8.62 crores Devara (Hindi): 7.95 crores

As visible, Devara (Hindi) missed out on beating Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk led Bad Newwz by difference of less than 1 crore. However, the opening sum has been impressive and deserves to be celebrated!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: The GOAT Worldwide Box Office (23 Days): Here’s Domestic & Overseas Breakdown Of Thalapathy Vijay’s 450 Crore Grosser

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News