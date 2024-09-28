The GOAT was released in theatres on September 5, 2024. It opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences. A major impact was seen in the Telugu and Kerala states, as the makers reportedly suffered massive losses due to ridiculously low footfalls.

The Greatest Of All Time Box Office Collection (India)

In 23 days, The GOAT has made 252.65 crores net in India, which is about 298.12 crores in gross earnings. Check out the breakdown in the domestic market below:

Tamil Nadu – 217 crores

Andhra Pradesh & Telangana – 13 crores

Karnataka – 27.30 crores

Kerala – 13.50 crores

Rest Of India – 27.32 crores

After much wait, Thalapathy Vijay starrer is finally about to cross the 300 crore mark at the Indian box office.

The GOAT Overseas Collection

In the international circuit, The Greatest Of All Time has made an impressive total of 158.30 crores gross so far. Check out the breakdown below:

USA & Canada – 35.86 crores gross

Australia & New Zealand – 7.11 crores gross

Gulf – 29.58 crores gross

Malaysia & Singapore – 41.27 crores gross

UK & Europe – 33.26 crores gross

Sri Lanka & others – 11.22 crores gross

Worldwide Box Office Collection

After 23 days, The GOAT worldwide box office collection comes to 456.42 crores gross. Unfortunately, Venkat Prabhu‘s directorial will not be able to enter the 500 crore club. But it is safe to say that the film has made decent earnings despite the multiple roadblocks in the leading markets.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

