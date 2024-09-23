Tumbbad is redefining the success of Indian re-releases. Reruns of old classics have always been fascinating and have enjoyed good responses in the past, but this time, it’s happening at an altogether different level. We haven’t heard about any case where the film is earning more with its re-release than its original run. And with Sohum Shah’s film, a similar thing has happened as it has earned way beyond its initial run. Very soon, it will also surpass Thalapathy Vijay’s Ghilli to create history.

For those who don’t know, Thalapathy Vijay’s Ghilli was re-released in theatres on April 20 this year to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Upon its arrival, the film registered an earth-shattering start, and in the long run, it created history by enjoying the highest-ever collection for an Indian re-release. Still, it is ruling at the top, but tomorrow, it will be knocked down.

It is learned that Ghilli earned a whopping 26.50 crores gross at the Indian box office with its re-release, standing tall at the top among Indian re-releases. Currently, Tumbbad is standing at a collection of 25.45 crores gross, and with today’s collection, it will surpass the Thalapathy Vijay starrer to become the highest-grossing Indian re-release of all time at the Indian box office.

Sholay 3D is in third place, having amassed around 13 crores gross during its rerun. Laila Majnu, which is still running in theatres, is in fourth place, with 11.50 crores gross.

Take a look at the highest-grossing Indian re-releases at the Indian box office (gross collection):

Ghilli – 26.50 crores

Tumbbad – 25.45 crores

Sholay 3D – 13 crores

Laila Majnu – 11.50 crores

In the long run, Tumbbad is expected to cross the 35 crore mark.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

