The latest Marathi biggie, Navra Maza Navsacha 2, is heading towards a big success at the Indian box office within its opening week. Riding high on the predecessor’s popularity, the film did a fantastic job during its opening weekend and almost recovered the entire budget. Keep reading for a detailed day 3 collection report!

The Navra Maza Navsacha sequel marks the directorial return of Sachin Pilgaonkar. The first installment was released in 2005, and back then, it became a big commercial success. More than that, it gained cult status over the years with its TV telecasts. Backed by such glory, the sequel has been garnering massive footfalls.

After a start of 1.90 crores on National Cinema Day, Navra Maza Navsacha 2 grew on Saturday and made 2.43 crores. Again yesterday, a big jump of 46.09% was seen as the film amassed 3.55 crores on day 3, taking the opening weekend collection to an impressive 7.88 crores at the Indian box office.

For those who don’t know, Navra Maza Navsacha 2 is reportedly carrying a budget of 8 crores. Against this budget, the film has already earned 7.88 crores. So, it needs just 0.12 crore or 12 lakh to recover the total budget, which will be covered today itself.

Today, the Sachin Pilgaonkar directorial will enter the safe zone and start minting profits at the Indian box office, which is simply commendable. For those who don’t know, the first installment was made on a shoestring budget of just 80 lakh, and against this, it raked in a lifetime gross of 4.70 crores.

Meanwhile, Navra Maza Navsacha also stars Supriya Pilgaonkar, Swapnil Joshi, Hemal Ingle, Nirmiti Sawant, Ashok Saraf, Vaibhav Mangle, and Siddharth Jadhav in key roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: It Ends With Us Box Office (Worldwide): Collects A Strong $4.5M Overseas & Needs An Estimated $7M To Achieve A Remarkable Feat!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News