Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni might want to resolve their feud and consider that potential sequel to It Ends With Us as the film clocks in a decent collection on its seventh weekend. The film is trying its best to enter the top ten highest-grossing films of the 2024 list but is beaten by Alein: Romulus. Scroll below for the deets.

The film has been in the limelight even before its release because of its marketing. Ryan Reynolds, Blake’s husband, is popular for his innovative marketing skills, and he helped his wife with the film’s promotion. Meanwhile, people criticized how Blake presented the movie during the interviews and promotions. Justin Baldoni directed the movie that dealt with the subject of abusive relationships and was made on a budget of only $25 million sans the marketing cost.

BoxOfficeReport.com’s latest tally reveals the film’s performance at the worldwide box office, according to the report. Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s movie collected an estimated $4.5 million from overseas regions this weekend. It Ends With Us’ estimated international total has reached $188.0 million.

On the other hand, It Ends With Us collected $1 million at the North American box office, as per Box Office Mojo’s report. The film has now reached a $146.83 million cume in the US, only a few million away from touching the $150 million milestone. The romance drama’s global collection is $334.83 million. It is the 11th highest-grossing film of the year, but Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is breathing down its neck with its $329.84 million global cume, ready to usurp that spot.

Justin Baldoni’s film requires approximately $7 million to surpass Alien: Romulus and become the 10th highest-grossing movie of the year. Even if It Ends With Us fails to achieve that, the movie is undoubtedly a massive success, having earned 1239.2% of its production budget.

Blake Lively led It Ends With Us was released in the theatres on August 9.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

For more such box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Despicable Me 4 Box Office (Worldwide): Gru & His Minions Gear Up To Hit The $950M Mark!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News