Tumbbad re-release is now enjoying a streak of success at the Indian box office. The 2018 folk horror film, which was declared a flop, is today surpassing the profits of biggies like KGF (Hindi) and Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi). Scroll below for week two and the latest box office updates of this Sohum Shah starrer.

OG Box Office Collections

The horror film was initially released in October 2018. It opened to favorable reviews from critics, who raved about its cinematography, story, and direction. Unfortunately, it failed to garner footfalls at the ticket windows. In its original run, Tumbbad made a box office collection of 13.48 crores against a budget of 15 crores.

Re-Release Box Office Collection

The Sohum Shah starrer was re-released in theatres on September 13, 2024. The pre-release hype was humungous, and fans who missed out on watching the film on big screens in 2018 were super pumped to be blessed by the opportunity. Tumbbad earned 13.44 crores in the first week of its re-run.

It has completed its second run on an impressive note, with only a 9% dip compared to the opening week. Take a look at the day-wise collection of the second week below:

Day 1: 3.04 crores

Day 2: 2.50 crores

Day 3: 2.59 crores

Day 4: 1.06 crores

Day 5: 1.03 crores

Day 6: 1.01 crores

Day 7: 1.03 crores

Total: 12.26 crores.

As one may have noticed, Tumbbad continued its strong run and earned over one crore on each day of the week.

The sum of two weeks now stands at 25.70 crores.

Beats Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi)

Prabhas led Kalki 2898 AD had made return on investment of 156.52% in the Hindi language. Tummbad has now surpassed that mark with its updated profit percentage of 161.2%.

It is now aiming to beat the ROI% of KGF Chapter 1 (Hindi), which was released in 2018. Yash starrer raked in profits of 174.56%.

