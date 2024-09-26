We’re now just a few hours away from Jr NTR’s roaring comeback on the big screen. Yes, his Devara is witnessing a grand release, and within a few hours, its special midnight shows will start. Before the madness happens at the Indian box office, it’s time to make a bold prediction about its day 1 collection. Going by the trends of advance booking, the film will comfortably surpass Shraddha Kapoor-led Stree 2. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Madness in Telugu states

Jr NTR has always been a superstar with a crazy pull among the masses in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Now, with RRR becoming a global phenomenon, NTR has reached new heights of stardom. His RRR was released in March 2022, and since then, there has been a gap of almost two and a half years since the actor arrived on the big screen. So, it’s a kind of epic comeback for him.

The crazy advance booking has been majorly backed by Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, with two states amassing a staggering 36+ crores gross through opening day pre-sales alone. This is simply superb and is going to help Jr NTR register his career-best opening (solo) by a humongous margin.

Day 1 expectation of Devara

Devara’s Indian box office business will be backed mainly by Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. These three states are expected to contribute over 80% of the collection tomorrow. And if we include North India and all other regions, the Jr NTR starrer is heading for a monstrous day 1 collection of 72-78 crores net at the Indian box office. Yes, you read that right! The film is going to explode tomorrow.

Devara to register the 2nd best start of 2024

With 72-78 crores on day 1, Devara will be comfortably crossing Stree 2’s 64.80 crores (including paid previews) to register the 2nd biggest opening for an Indian film at the Indian box office in 2024. Kalki 2898 AD to remain unbeatable with 93 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Dharmaveer 2 Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Ved Is In Danger As Prasad Oak-Led Sequel Aiming To Earn 2.10+ Crores, Registering #1 Marathi Opening Post-COVID?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News