A month after releasing in theaters, Zoe Kravitz’s directorial debut Blink Twice is inching closer to a major global box office milestone. The thriller might pass one last major box office milestone before ending its theatrical run.

Following a subdued start at the box office, Blink Twice turned out to be a summer hit. The psychological thriller starring Channing Tatum was released on August 23, 2024, and has grossed $22.8 million at the domestic box office. The film has accumulated $22.3 million overseas. With a reported budget of $20 million, the social thriller has grossed $45.2 million worldwide.

Blink twice made its digital streaming debut on September 17, 2024, debuting at #1 on multiple PVOD platforms, including iTunes. The film’s PVOD release has slowed down its box office performance. However, the film might still have enough gas left in its tank to cross one final global box office milestone.

Blink Twice is less than $5 million away from crossing the $50 million mark. However, it’s a long shot, considering the film grossed just over $300K in its fifth weekend of release. Meanwhile, on September 24, the film raked in $54,000.

While the film has stalled at the box office, it soared on streaming services following its PVOD release. Blink Twice scored the top spot in its debut week in PVOD and was also #1 on iTunes.

Zoe Kravitz’s directorial debut was also well-received by critics. Blink Twice has a 74 per cent critic score on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. It was rated by over 200 critics. The RT consensus read, “A bold and memorable debut that thrusts Zoë Kravitz into the turf of directors to watch, Blink Twice is a live wire of a film.”

Blink Twice has a solid 69 per cent audience score with over 1000 reviews.

