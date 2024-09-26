Megan Fox and Lindsay Lohan were once embroiled in a bitter professional rivalry that began after the duo teamed up for 2004’s “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen. In 2009, Fox revealed that she didn’t get along with Lohan as they were fighting for similar roles.

Years later, Fox took another shot at Lohan at the height of the Parent Trap actress’ public struggles. The Transformers star compared Lohan to troubled icon Marilyn Monroe, noting The Herbie Fully Loaded actress had squandered her potential.

In 2009, in an interview with Maxim, Megan Fox revealed she didn’t get along with Lindsay Lohan while filming 2004’s Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen. Fox revealed they were 16 years old at the time before noting, “From what I’ve experienced, women aren’t good friends to one another.”

Fox added, “I haven’t seen Lindsay since then, but I imagine she’s grown and become a different person. I know I have.”

In a 2013 interview, when Lohan was in the midst of her public breakdown after being arrested multiple times, Megan Fox dragged Lindsay Lohan by comparing her to troubled actress Marilyn Monroe.

While explaining why she had her Marilyn Monroe tattoo removed, Fox told Esquire, “I started reading about [Monroe] and realized that her life was incredibly difficult.”

Fox noted she didn’t want a tattoo that resonated with dark and negative aspects of someone else’s life. “It’s like when you visualize something for your future. I didn’t want to visualize something so negative,” Fox said.

Megan Fox then went on to compare the late iconic star to Lindsay Lohan, implying Monroe was only famous due to her public infamy. Fox noted, “She wasn’t powerful at the time. She was sort of like Lindsay [Lohan].” Transformers star added, “She was an actress who wasn’t reliable, who almost wasn’t insurable. She had all the potential in the world, and it was squandered.”

Following public backlash, Megan Fox apologized for seemingly disparaging Lohan, saying, “It was most definitely not my intention to criticize or degrade Lindsay.”

Lindsay Lohan never responded to Fox’s comments.

