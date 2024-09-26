In a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Stallone reflected on his epic career. Despite his action-hero status, he’s never donned the cape. Why? He put it bluntly: “I don’t look like any comic-book character.” He even joked, “No one would make a robot with a crooked mouth and a voice that sounds like a pallbearer.” Burn!

Looks matter in superhero casting; roles like Superman go to the “classically handsome” types. Stallone’s got the muscles but lacks that leading-man vibe. Instead of flying high, Stallone defined the action genre on solid ground. Turns out, you don’t need a cape to be a legend!

Rumor has it that Stallone’s ethnicity was a sticking point in casting decisions. He was considered “too ethnic” for Superman, which reportedly led to Marlon Brando—who voiced Jor-El—having a say in his rejection. So, what happened? Stallone’s loss turned into Christopher Reeve’s big break, giving us the iconic Superman we know today.

Sure, Stallone had his shot at comic book roles—remember Judge Dredd in 1995? But characters like Stakar Ogord (aka Starhawk) in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 fit him better. Stallone himself believes he’s more suited for supporting characters than the leading man. “Who was the guy Sam Jackson ended up playing? I thought I could have done something like that, where I’m not the main guy,” he mused.

His distinct “pallbearer” voice even landed him the role of King Shark in The Suicide Squad. Imagine Stallone as Peacemaker, though—no way that would’ve fit in his prime! Yet, despite the superhero look limitations, he became an iconic actor, defining the action genre with roles in Rocky, Rambo, and Cobra.

Producers initially passed on Stallone for Rocky, even though he wrote it for himself. But it won an Oscar and locked in his Hollywood status. He may not fit the superhero mold, but Stallone left his mark with The Expendables, Demolition Man, and Spy Kids 3: Game Over. He’s an action legend, proving you don’t need tights to be larger than life.

With audience tastes shifting, there’s always a chance Stallone could land another comic book role. Sure, age’s a factor, but if anyone can defy the odds, it’s him. Who knows? He might just get that lead superhero gig after all.

