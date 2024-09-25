Sylvester Stallone almost starred in Star Wars. He himself spilled the beans on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, revealing he actually auditioned for Han Solo. Yep, the role that made Harrison Ford a legend was almost Stallone’s.

Stallone’s audition for the galaxy’s coolest smuggler was a bit of a cosmic misfire. Fresh off his Rocky win, Stallone was riding high in 1976. But when it came to auditioning for Han Solo, things didn’t quite click. Stallone remembered, “I said, ‘Let me just make it easy for you. I would look like crap in spandex, leotards, and a ray gun. I get it. Guys in space don’t have this kind of face.’” He knew right away that George Lucas and producer Gary Kurtz weren’t feeling him. After a full day of auditions, they weren’t exactly thrilled by Sly’s take on the role.

And Stallone wasn’t alone in the audition lineup. Al Pacino and Burt Reynolds also got offers but turned them down. (Yep, The Godfather himself wasn’t up for a galaxy-saving gig.) Kurt Russell was even in the mix for not one, but two Star Wars roles. In the end, though, Harrison Ford swooped in and made Han Solo his own. Ford’s cool factor was off the charts, and he became one of the most iconic characters ever.

Stallone, meanwhile, wasn’t sweating the Star Wars snub. He was on top of the world, with Rocky just making bank (over $225 million globally). The dude was already a legend in the making. Missing out on Star Wars? No biggie when you’ve got an Oscar nod and a ton of box office hits.

Still, it’s fun to imagine what could have been. Picture Stallone in a space suit, trading quips with Darth Vader, or shooting the breeze with Princess Leia. As much as we love the idea, it’s clear Ford was born for the role. And Stallone? He went on to kick ass in Rocky and Rambo, showing that sometimes the universe has a way of making things right.

So, while Han Solo remains Ford’s domain, Stallone kept the action hero crown firmly in place. Hollywood’s “what if” moments can be wild, but sometimes the stars align just right.

