Avengers: Doomsday is one of the most awaited Hollywood flicks. It marks the fifth installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Avengers series, which showcases our favorite superheroes teaming up to take down a common enemy.

The previous Avengers film, Endgame (2019), marked the conclusion of the storyline of some of the OG superheroes. Since then, MCU has introduced several new characters that will take the legacy forward. Avengers: Doomsday will feature a mix of veteran and new superheroes, bringing together a stellar cast. Here is every actor who has so far confirmed to be a part of the film.

1. Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom

After playing Tony Stark/Iron Man for over a decade in the MCU, Robert Downey Jr. returns to the franchise as the supervillain Doctor Doom, who will likely oppose the Avengers. Marvel announced in July this year, leaving fans excited.

2. Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange

Marvel veteran Benedict Cumberbatch, who has played Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange since 2016 will also be seen in Avengers: Doomsday. The actor confirmed his return as the fan-favorite superhero in June this year.

3. Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic

Pedro Pascal will make his MCU debut as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic in 2025’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The Last of Us actor will then reprise his role in the upcoming Avengers film.

4. Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman

Mission: Impossible star Vanessa Kirby has been cast in the role of Sue Storm, aka Invisible Woman, in the MCU. After being seen in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, she will play the superheroine in Doomsday.

5. Joseph Quinn as Human Torch

Joseph Quinn, who impressed the audience with his performance in A Quiet Place: Day One, will be playing Johnny Storm/Human Torch in First Steps, as well as in Doomsday.

6. Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

Another Fantastic Four lead, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, will join the Avengers ensemble. The Bear star will play Ben Grimm, aka The Thing, in the MCU.

Apart from the above-confirmed cast, some other Marvel actors also have a high chance of appearing in Avengers: Doomsday. These include Tom Holland as Spider-Man and Anthony Mackie as Captain America, both of whom are getting their solo releases in the future. A younger brigade of the Avengers, including Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel and Dominique Thorne as Ironheart, could also be seen in the movie.

