Matt Walsh’s documentary deriding the DEI initiative smashed a box office record. Am I Racist is the highest-grossing documentary of 2024 after beating Jesus Thirts, which took in over $2 million.

The Borat-style documentary Am I Racist, featuring conservative internet personality Matt Walsh, exceeded box office expectations in the opening weekend, grossing over $4 million against a production budget of $3 million.

Two weeks after releasing in theaters, the political doc has recovered three times its production budget at the domestic box office.

Am I Racist reached the $9 million mark in its second weekend after taking in over $1.5 million at the box office. The political doc is the highest-grossing documentary film of 2024, behind Jesus Thirst, which took in $2.3 million.

Matt Walsh took to X to celebrate the mockumentary that seeks to deride the diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) program as a “brainwashing” scheme. Walsh said, “After our second weekend: ‘Am I Racist?’ remains in the box office top 10, it’s the top-grossing documentary of the year, top 5 political docs in the last decade, earned 3x its production budget, and our total gross moves us into the top 40 for all docs, all time.”

Walsh claimed the $9.2 million total gross pushed the documentary into the top 40 at the domestic box office. This is untrue. According to The Numbers, Am I Racist ranks at no. 66 in the highest-grossing documentaries of all time. However, it is the highest-grossing documentary of 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

For more such box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: The Wild Robot Box Office (Worldwide): Rakes In Over $6M Ahead Of Its Release In The United States

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News