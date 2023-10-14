Sylvester Stallone made fortunes from his action movies, including The Expendables franchise. With the fourth film, Expend4bles, in the series being released last month, let’s look at how much the Rambo star earned throughout his four films. Stick to the end of the article to get the deets.

The first film with an ensemble cast of Sly, Jason Statham, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, Terry Crews, and others came out in 2010. It was a film about experienced and elite mercenaries with the job of overthrowing a Latin American dictator. The second film added Bruce Willis to the cast. It came out two years after the first one, followed by the third film in 2014.

The Expendables 4, aka Expend4bles, took almost a decade to hit the screens, but unfortunately, it did not live up to its predecessors. The film had notably less screen time for Sylvester Stallone, and as per reports, it was the last film for Sly in this franchise. He will not be returning as Barney Ross. Statham will carry forward the legacy from here on. According to a report by Screenrant via Parade, the Rocky actor was paid $16 million for the first three films, adding up to $48 million in total.

However, Sylvester Stallone demanded less than half of his previous salaries for Expend4bles. As per the report, he took home $3 Million for his work in his alleged last film in the action franchise. However, it should be remembered that Sylvester co-wrote and produced the first three films. The previous salaries and the one from the latest installment add up to $51 Million, and that’s how much Sly earned from this action-packed film series.

As for the other actors in Expend4bles, Jason Statham took home the most money per Showbiz Galore and it’s a whopping $25 Million. 50 Cent was paid $2 Million, followed by Megan Fox, who received $1.5 million.

For the unversed, the net worth of the Rocky star is currently around $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. On the work front, Stallone features in his TV reality show, The Family Stallone.

For more such Hollywood content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

