Recently, in a chat with his buddy Matt Damon for Entertainment Weekly, Affleck spilled the tea on why he decided to hang up his Bat-ears for good. Spoiler: it wasn’t just about the bad reviews.

Affleck kicked things off with a bang: “I had a really nadir experience around Justice League for a lot of different reasons.” Translation? Filming that flick was like trying to juggle flaming swords while blindfolded. He candidly admitted, “I wasn’t happy. I didn’t like being there.” Yikes! Talk about a superhero identity crisis.

But here’s the twist—his pal Matt played the role of the supportive sidekick. “I talked to you about it, and you were a principal influence on that decision,” Affleck confessed. Imagine the scene: two Hollywood heavyweights, one heart-to-heart, and a lot of existential dread. It was during the filming of The Last Duel that Affleck found his groove again, ditching the brooding Batman vibe for something way more fun. “I want to do the things that would bring me joy,” he said. And honestly, who wouldn’t want to swap a cowl for some creative freedom?

Reflecting on Justice League, Affleck’s earlier comments about it being a “very, very hard experience” hit harder now. Not only did it drain his superhero energy, but it also led him to step back from a solo Batman flick. We can practically hear the fans gasping. But hold your Bat-phones! He’s not done yet—Affleck is set to make a glorious comeback in The Flash, and he’s feeling good about it. “It put a really nice finish on my experience with that character,” he said, hinting at a comeback worthy of a superhero sequel.

Let’s rewind for a second. Affleck first donned the Bat-suit in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, strutting his stuff in the DCEU saga that had fans buzzing and memeing like crazy. His portrayal even gave rise to the now-iconic “Sad Batman” meme. Who knew that beneath the brooding exterior, there was a man just trying to figure it all out?

Now, the guy is reflecting on what made him go “Nope!” to the cowl. “That became the moment where I said, ‘I’m not doing this anymore,’” he admitted. And honestly? Respect. Sometimes you gotta put yourself first, even if it means leaving the superhero gig behind.

Diving deeper into the DCEU drama, Affleck was originally set to direct and star in The Batman—talk about a dream role! But it became clear he’d rather not be stuck in a Batcave of his own making. “The person who does this should love it,” he explained, realizing his passion for the project had fizzled out. Classic move—pivoting to what actually sparks joy instead of clinging to an iconic but draining role.

As he gears up for one last spin in the Batmobile alongside none other than Michael Keaton, who’s also back in action, Affleck is ready to leave behind a legacy with a wink and a nod. “It’s all about enjoying the ride,” he said, and honestly, who could argue with that?

So there you have it, folks! Ben Affleck’s journey as Batman is coming to a close, but it’s not just a story of capes and conflicts; it’s about friendship, personal growth, and, finally, chasing the joy in filmmaking. As we prepare for his final bow in The Flash, here’s hoping he soars into his next chapter with the same zest he found on that film set with Matt. Bat-signal off—let’s see what adventures await next!

