Chris Hemsworth, best known for his portrayal of Thor, the God of Thunder, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, quickly became a fan favorite with his charismatic and humorous skills.

While his character evolved significantly over the years with a more comedic and self-aware tone, this reinvention made him one of the most beloved figures in the MCU. Hemsworth played Thor in several Marvel films, including Avengers: Infinity Wars and Avengers: Endgame. However, following the startling revelation of his health scare, the actor was prompted to reflect on his career and life.

While filming his docu-series Limitless, Hemsworth learned about the heightened risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease, which made him take a break from acting to focus on his health and spend time with his family.

In a throwback interview with GQ, the actor opened up about his life plans, admitting that after Extraction 2, he needed a break from acting. Furthermore, Hemsworth explained the desire for film direction while recalling his early Shakespearean days when he wanted to explore more than acting.

He revealed that while he was speaking to a few of his director friends, like Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, he received warnings about the filmmaking business. He said, “Ben said it’s really tricky. It’s much easier just to sit behind the camera than to try and do both.”

Despite the warnings, Hemsworth was firm about his decision and wants to take up the challenge. Although he is still open to act and direct romantic dramas, Hemsworth stated that Affleck’s warning “scares the hell out of me”.

Hemsworth’s decision to explore more than an acting career came after he was diagnosed with health risks. In the interview, the actor expressed how he wanted to reflect upon the meaning of his life, adding, “Everything has more importance now, Because of the realization that this isn’t going to last forever. I don’t want to leave a pile of rubbish behind. And I’m aware that there’s a few misses there.”

Recently, Hemsworth’s Transformers One was released. The actor will be next seen in Marvel’s upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars and Netflix’s Extraction 3.

