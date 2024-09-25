After playing Natasha Romanoff, the Black Widow, in Marvel Cinematic Universe from 2010 to 2021, Scarlett Johansson is back with the million-dollar franchise to play her role in Thunderbolts. In Avengers: Endgame, Johansson’s character had a sacrificial death, but her recent MCU project, 2021’s Black Widow, finally gave the character a solo entry, exploring Black Widow’s journey within the MCU timeline.

According to the official press release from Disney, the actress is serving as an executive producer of the upcoming Thunderbolts. While this development was earlier confirmed that Johansson would serve as a producer alongside Kevin Feige on an upcoming MCU project, her continued connection with the million-dollar franchise is fitting, given the cast of Thunderbolts.

Moreover, back in 2021, at the 35th annual American Cinematheque Awards, Feige revealed that Johansson would continue to be involved with the MCU even if she does not return as Black Widow. He also shared that he was working with the actress on “another non-Black Widow-related top-secret Marvel Studios project with her as a producer.” It’s clear now that it was 2025’s Thunderbolts, even though rumors are that a series is also under development with Johansson’s involvement.

After Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the MCU following their departure as Captain America and Iron Man, Johansson’s comeback as producer could be different. While Evans and Downey returned as characters Human Torch and Doctor Doom, Johansson’s involvement in Thunderbolts is much clearer as many of the characters from Black Widow are reprising their role in the upcoming film.

Despite her dissatisfaction with Black Widow being released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access, which led to a lawsuit, the issue didn’t affect Johansson’s relationship with Marvel.

In the upcoming superhero film, featuring Captain America regular Sebastian Stand and Black Widow stars Florence Pugh and David Harbour, a group of reformed Marvel villains is brought together to carry out covert operations for the US government. The cast also includes Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen, Wyatt Russell, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Thunderbolts will arrive in theaters on May 2, 2025.

