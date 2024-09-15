Scarlett Johansson is a global star owing to her appearance as the Black Widow, aka Natasha Romanoff, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She is one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood and is all set to feature in another blockbuster franchise film, Jurassic World 4. However, the actress had a hard time finding work in her initial days due to her unique voice. It was probably a curse for the Marvel star. Scroll below for the deets.

According to reports, Johansson’s movies grossed over $15.4 billion at the worldwide box office, making her one of the highest-grossing box office female stars of all time, in addition to that, she has won several accolades in her career, including two Oscar nominations, five Golden Globe Awards, and more. She started her acting career at a very young age, and her shift to adult roles came with 2003’s Lost in Translation. Some of her notable works include Girl with a Pearl Earring, The Prestige, Her, Lucy, and more.

Scarlett Johansson debuted as Black Widow in the MCU with Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man 2 in 2010. In 2012, she reprised her role in The Avengers, where she had a larger role and became part of the OG Avengers team. The journey, however, was not so easy for the actress. In an interview with Candis magazine, Johansson revealed how she faced rejection initially due to her unconventional voice.

The Black Widow star is known for her signature husky and coarse voice. It is her identity now, but it once proved to be a curse for the Marvel star. The actress once recalled, “When I was a little kid, I trained as a singer because I really wanted to do musical theatre, but my voice was so deep it was impossible for me to get cast! So I went into acting instead.”

Scarlett continued, “I’d go on auditions, I was this cute little blonde girl, then I’d open my mouth and say (in a deep voice), ‘Buy this product, it’s fantastic!’ It was quite a disadvantage at the time. I lost count of hearing casting directors ask me if I had a sore throat.”

According to reports, she is the second highest-earning Marvel actor after Robert Downey Jr. Scarlett Johansson has an estimated net worth of $165 million. She was last seen in Fly Me To The Moon and has Jurassic World 4 in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Transformers One, in which she has lent her voice to Elita One, is all set to be released on September 20.

