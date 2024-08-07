Marvel Cinematic Universe is bringing a new team for Marvel fans. The franchise announced the assembling of Thunderbolts during San Diego Comic-Con in 2022, and after two years, we have new details about the upcoming movie including the release date, ensemble cast, and plot.

In the comics, Thunderbolts are a group of mostly reformed villains who end up working on a government mission, similar to DC Comics’ Suicide Squad. Marvel first hinted at the formation of the Thunderbolts in the Disney+ 2021 show, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, after it introduced Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who recruits members for the group.

Here’s everything you need to know about Marvel’s Thunderbolts.

Thunderbolts Release Date

Thunderbolts will arrive in theaters on May 2, 2025, and will be the last film in Phase 5 of the MCU. The project began filming in early 2024 in Atlanta after Florence Pugh shared behind-the-scenes on her Instagram.

Thunderbolts Cast

In September 2022 during the D23 Expo, the official cast of Thunderbolts was confirmed. The cast includes Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as US Agent, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Louis-Dreyfus has appeared before in cameos in several Marvel films and series. She told Variety in 2023 about wanting to be more involved in the MCU, “I actually pitched it. I told them I really, really want to fight. We’ll see if that happens. I haven’t seen the script yet.”

In addition, the cast includes Harrison Ford as Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross from Captain America: Brave New World, the Top Gun: Maverick star Lewis Pullman as Sentry, and Geraldine Viswanathan in an undisclosed role.

Thunderbolts is directed by Jake Schreier and written by Beef creator, Lee Sung.

Thunderbolts Plot

At the moment, the plot is kept under wraps. But the footage revealed at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con revealed that the team will be assembled by Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine. It also delves into the individual storylines of many characters, including Yelena possibly reconnecting with Alexei for the first time since the events of Black Widow, Bucky appearing in Congress, and US Agent being depicted with a child at home.

