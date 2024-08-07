Deadpool & Wolverine is on a roll as Marvel’s latest adventure sits at around $850 million box office by its third weekend of release. Following its huge release and grossing, the Deadpool & Wolverine director, Shawn Levy has recently revealed if there will be an extended cut to the blockbuster movie.

During a conversation with Collider, Levy and Ryan Reynolds discussed whether audiences should expect a longer cut when the movie lands on 4K and Blu-ray. Levy explained, “This is the cut of the movie. There will be no extended cut because this is the cut that we wanted,” to which Reynolds added, “I had to ask Shawn about doing a Snyder Cut, and he didn’t seem to feel like that was appropriate or warranted.”

However, Levy revealed that there will be small content that will be included that fans can enjoy. He said, “There are, however, a small handful of deleted scenes which will be included, as well as a commentary by Ryan and I and a really good gag reel.” Reflecting on the gag reel, Reynolds shared, “The gag reel isn’t like bloopers as much as it is like alt takes and moments because everyone is so professional on this movie. I think a lot of people think I just kind of show up and ya pull a string and I kind of improv through the day. I don’t. We write everything. We write like 10 alternate jokes to any given joke, not just for me, I write jokes for other characters, someone who maybe has never even had a line in the background or whatever. You know, you kind of plot it out in advance. So, seeing some of those alts I think will be really fun for audiences.”

Deadpool & Wolverine is running in theaters.

