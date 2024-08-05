Wesley Snipes might have recently downplayed Ryan Reynolds feud rumors, but the latter once claimed the Blade Star was not so enamored with him while shooting their movie Blade Trinity.

Wesley Snipes’s return as Blade in the new MCU film Deadpool & Wolverine shocked fans due to reports of an on-set feud between him and Ryan Reynolds on the set of Blade: Trinity. Snipes last played the part in 2004’s Blade: Trinity, which also starred Ryan Reynolds, Jessica Biel and Natasha Lyonne.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly to promote Deadpool and Wolverine, Snipes claimed he and Ryan Reynolds have been “playing” up the feud rumors for the past 20 years.

While recounting how he received a call from Ryan Reynolds to reprise his role for Deadpool 3, Snipes said, “It started with a text from Ryan Reynolds, and I saw a text that says, you know, ‘I want to talk to you.’ I was like, ‘I hate this guy.’ That’s a joke. We’ve been playing this for, like, two decades. We’ve actually liked each other the whole time!”

Ryan Reynolds once quipped he never met Wesley Snipes on Blade Trinity

However, in a 2004 IGN interview, Ryan Reynolds revealed there were moments when he thought Snipes might have hated him after he tried to get him to break character. Reynolds said the feud rumours were “overblown” as he’d never met Snipes, who refused to break character.

Ryan Reynolds said, “I only met Blade, and he is a method actor. Say what you want about that style of acting, I have the utmost respect for whatever it takes to get through this process.”

Reynolds revealed he struggled to break Snipes from The Blade Character, which led to some ad-libbing that was included in the film.

Reynolds recalled, “There’s a moment in the movie where I look up at Jessica (Biel), and I swear to God, I didn’t even know the cameras were rolling anymore, and I say, ‘He hates me, doesn’t he?’ And she’s like, ‘Yeah.’ I’m just saying this about my relationship as Ryan Reynolds to this guy, and it works. The ad-libs are just born of that.”

Comic actor Patton Oswalt shared more insight into the feud rumors in an AV club interview. Oswalt shared Snipes’ alleged behavior, where he refused to break character, might have made things difficult on the set. Oswalt alleged due to Snipes’s behavior, the actors resorted to improvisation to infuse some levity into their otherwise tense shoots.

