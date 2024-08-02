M. Night Shyamalan’s latest film starring Josh Harnett was slammed by critics who found the film a tad disappointing compared to his previous work. The filmmaker’s new movie Trap debuted with low scores on Rotten Tomatoes after critics slammed its writing, deeming it tedious and lazy.

The filmmaker behind critically acclaimed films such as Sixth Sense, Signs, and Unbreakable was once proclaimed “The Next Spielberg” in the 2002 Newsweek cover. However, M. Night Shyamalan failed to live up to the moniker after his storytelling trademark, which veered toward the supernatural, quickly lost its appeal with the audience.

After his early hits, M. Night Shyamalan struggled for a few years, delivering several critically panned films such as The Village and Lady in the Water. However, M. Night Shyamalan regained some of his commercial groove with 2017’s Split and 2019’s Glass. So how does M. Night Shyamalan’s latest film, Trap, rank among all his bests?

According to the review aggregator website, Trap garnered a dismal reaction from 28 critics, scoring a below-average 48%. Adam Grahan from Detroit News described the movie as “A silly jumble of half-ideas that confounds at every turn. Shyamalan usually waits for a twist ending to topple his movies, but this time, he’s off the rails right from the very start.”

Meanwhile, Variety described M. Night Shyamalan’s film as devoid of any substance, noting , “Asking an audience to go with something that is this fundamentally farfetched borders on an insult. More to the point: It’s not fun.”

In Trap, Josh Hartnett plays the role of a serial killer, dubbed The Butcher, who takes his daughter to a pop concert and realizes it is a trap to catch the deranged killer (Harnett) known for hacking his victims to pieces.

The M. Night Shyamalan film was released in the United States on August 2, 2024.

